HUB Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,785,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $188.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average of $201.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

