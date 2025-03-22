Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFINGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 152,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 94,059 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $13.72.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $623.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

