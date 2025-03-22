Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,477.48. This represents a 12.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total value of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total value of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total value of $2,473,417.60.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Atlassian by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $982,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie increased their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.77.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

