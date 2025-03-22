TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Robert Black Sells 6,771 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Robert Black sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.98, for a total value of C$473,811.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at C$48,983.62. The trade was a 90.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$69.50 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$43.83 and a 1 year high of C$70.61. The stock has a market cap of C$71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

