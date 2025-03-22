Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHR opened at $29.59 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

AHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

