Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

