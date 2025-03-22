Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.