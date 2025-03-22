Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $508,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 940.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 82,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average is $222.17.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

