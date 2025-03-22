iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

