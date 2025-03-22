Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,063.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.9 %

CCL opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.