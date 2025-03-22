The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $316.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.83 and its 200-day moving average is $315.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.