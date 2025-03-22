Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,389 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $21,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $212.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.07.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.