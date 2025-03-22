Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

