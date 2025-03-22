Wrapped HBAR Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $31.66 million and $2.20 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,981,332 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 171,384,619.82025783 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.18449036 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,667,504.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

