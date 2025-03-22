Clover Co. Limited (CLV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 23rd

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.
Clover Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.
About Clover
