Clover Co. Limited (CLV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 23rd

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Clover Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Clover alerts:

About Clover

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.