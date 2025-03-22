Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 1st

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Waterstone Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

WSBF opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $260.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%.

In other news, Director Patrick S. Lawton sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $526,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $689,307.93. This trade represents a 43.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $38,715.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,922.76. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,669 shares of company stock valued at $929,283. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.