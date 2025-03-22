AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,386 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,369.52. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

