Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19, Zacks reports.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

