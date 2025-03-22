Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $603.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

