Edinburgh Investment (EDIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.25 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 121.0% increase from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

LON EDIN opened at GBX 737 ($9.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81. Edinburgh Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 677.90 ($8.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 786 ($10.15). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 748.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 32.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

