Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 167,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 144,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.
Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.
