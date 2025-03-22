Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Renzo Barazzuol Sells 19,200 Shares

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$250,465.92.

  • On Friday, March 14th, Renzo Barazzuol sold 3,200 shares of Extendicare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$41,675.84.

Extendicare Inc has a 1 year low of C$6.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

