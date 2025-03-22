Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Chimerix stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.32. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimerix

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.