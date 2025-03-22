Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry Buys 24,000 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,509,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,792,711.90. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -270.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,426 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 924,428 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 707,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 233,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 367,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

