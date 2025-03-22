Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director John B. Bode Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,400. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. On average, analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZVRA. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

