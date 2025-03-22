Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.0 billion.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

