Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 3,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$68,550.00.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$22.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.40. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.82 and a 52-week high of C$26.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

