Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total value of C$189,000.00.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a market cap of C$618.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.37.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

