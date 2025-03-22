Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $346,000 Holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned 0.15% of Profound Medical worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $398,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $6.81 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $204.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 349.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

