Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 1,869 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 159.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 107,821 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 680,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 87.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,550,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BIP opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.55 and a beta of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4,300.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.