iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Position Increased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned about 0.19% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.24 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

