Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,553,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,657,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

