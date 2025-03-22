Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

