Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $349,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

