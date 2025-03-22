Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $352.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.55.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

