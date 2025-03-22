1,221 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $250.52 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

