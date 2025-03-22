Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $441,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,004,000 after buying an additional 47,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Samsara by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,126,000 after buying an additional 547,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $1,020,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970,104.23. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,991.28. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,317 shares of company stock valued at $69,108,479 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

