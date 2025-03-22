Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $134,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $16.46 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

