Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $228,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $328,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $1,241,367.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. This represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

