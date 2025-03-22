1,571,304 Shares in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,571,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.31% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 211,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Holley by 102.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $140.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

