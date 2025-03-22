Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Sells $329,819.38 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 176,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $329,819.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,117,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,640.85. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dharmendra Kumar Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 17,480 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $41,427.60.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT opened at $1.87 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $425.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.85 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 139.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 814,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 474,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 166,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.