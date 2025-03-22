Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.86 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1,563.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,348 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 171.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 179,829 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,251,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 113,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $220.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

