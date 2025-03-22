Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.