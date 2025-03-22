Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $149.44.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

