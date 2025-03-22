Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.31% of Modine Manufacturing worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

