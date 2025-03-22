BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 489.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.