iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.5 %

RL stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

