Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $4,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Hologic by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,350,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

HOLX stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

