Intellus Advisors LLC Makes New $799,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,796 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $387.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.50 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.16 and a 200-day moving average of $476.46.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

