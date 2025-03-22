Sfmg LLC Purchases 3,463 Shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned about 6.64% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIF opened at $30.65 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

